Marshall County Animal Shelter taking in dogs to help those in need during Hurricane Ida

The Marshall County Animal Shelter is opening its doors to help those in need during Hurricane Ida.

The Marshall County Animal Shelter said they will be getting a large transport of dogs coming this week from southern shelters and plan to have more coming in the next couple of weeks.

With the increase of animals coming in, the shelter is in need of adopters and donations.

Anybody interested in adopting is encouraged to get your application in prior to the dogs arriving. This way they can have them all reviewed and organized to help folks find the perfect dog they are looking for and make the adoption process as efficient as possible.

To donate you can either give a monetary donation here or a supply donation here.

You can also make a donation through the shelter’s Facebook page, which can be seen below.