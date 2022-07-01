MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to the Marshall County Animal Shelter Facebook page, the shelter is currently closed to intakes and adoptions due to a highly contagious disease.

On June 20, 2022, a litter of kittens was dropped off at the shelter.

The shelter then began to notice that some of the kittens were experiencing symptoms of the Feline Panleukopenia virus.

On June 30, 2022, the kittens were tested, and the results came back positive for the highly contagious disease.

Upon the recommendation and advice of veterinarian Paige Stoehr, DVM, the Marshall County Animal Shelter will be closed to the public for two weeks.

During this period, the shelter is unable to accept animal surrenders and will not be doing meet and greets or adoptions.

The shelter has also initiated a deep cleaning of the entire facility.

The shelter wrote that they hope for understanding from the community during this time that the decision to close temporarily is for the health and safety of the animals currently in their care, as well as animals in the community.

The shelter would like to remind people that vaccinations save lives. Feline Panleukopenia can be prevented by ensuring your cats at home are up to date on their annual core vaccinations.

If you have adopted an animal from the Marshall County Animal Shelter since June 20, 2022, please contact the shelter for further information.

If you would like to help and donate to the shelter during this time they are in need of bleach, towels, washcloths, blankets, and paper towels. Donations can be left anytime on the front porch of the shelter.