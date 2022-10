MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner Wednesday evening at the Moundsville Center.

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee was the featured guest speaker this year.



The chamber honored Bernie Twigg as the recipient for this year’s Dr. David Ealy Community Service Award, while MEDC was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for their work in the community.