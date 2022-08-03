MARSHALL COUNY. W.Va. (WTRF)–Summer is coming to a close, but the fun doesn’t have to stop.

Marshall County Back to School Fun Fair took place Wednesday morning, preparing thousands of kids from Pre-K through 12th grade, for the upcoming school year.

Research shows that the cost of school supplies, like pencils and paper have been up 7% since last year.

Making this time even harder for families to fill up their child’s desk with the things they need to be successful.

It will help definitely because we don’t have as much money, so it’ll help a lot with not spending as much money. Sabrina Eikenberry, 8TH Grade

The line wrapped clear around the building, but most parents said it was well worth the wait.

Over fifteen hundred students took advantage of this wonderful opportunity.

Wow check out that line!

It’s time for the Marshall County Back to School Fun Fair. Kiddos and their families can’t wait to get in on the festivities. 📚✏️🚌@WTRF7News @MCSWV pic.twitter.com/S0Y5bb98Yi — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) August 3, 2022

Many of them told 7News now they’re walking into the classroom with confidence on the first day.

It just makes me feel special because some people don’t get to get go here and some people don’t have the same stuff that we have. Marlee Bosely, 4th Grade

Not only were they leaving with a backpack full of supplies, but many also left with a box full of snacks, a new haircut, a dental evaluation, and a smile on their face.

Nearly 50 agencies participated, and no income guidelines were required to take part in this year’s Back to School Fun Fair.