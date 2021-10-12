Marshall County begins week of booster shots

Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Health Department is once again giving out booster shots.

You can set your appointment up from 9-11 and 1-3.

Preparedness Director Mark Ackerman says they will be there all week; He also encourages everyone to get theirs if you’re eligible.

From his experience so far, Ackerman says he’s seen one side effect–tiredness.

Ackerman says, he would rather that than be potentially hospitalized from COVID-19 and from his experience so far, people have reported one major side effect.

The biggest thing is people seem to have no energy on day two. I would rather decide to have a little bit of side effects for a day versus potentially ending up in the hospital in ICU on a ventilator. Hurts a lot less than getting one shot.

Mark Ackerman | Marshall County Health Department

Ackerman says they are going to try and get as many people in as possible and encourages you to call ahead. Here’s that number if you need it: 304-845-7840

