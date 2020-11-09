Marshall County BOE President responds to BOE members Facebook comment on the 7News Facebook page

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) A Marshall County Board of Education member made a comment on a 7News Facebook page that caused a stir over the weekend.

The comment was made by Lori Kestner in response to an article with the headline “History Made: Kamala Harris to become first female vice president”

The comment that Kestner made can be seen below.

7News received multiple emails and comments about the post made by Kestner.

7News than reached out to Marshall County Schools, and BOE President John Miller provided this following statement:

Marshall County Schools does not support or tolerate any insensitive racial or ethnic statements by employees. Ms. Kestner’s social media post does not reflect the thoughts of the Board of Education of Marshall County Schools Marshall County BOE President John Miller

The post by Kestner has since been deleted from the 7News Facebook page.