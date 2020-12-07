Marshall County calls National Guard for a refrigerated truck as deaths rise

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, said that Marshall County requested a refrigerated truck from the National Guard.

Gov. Justice said this happened over the weekend and was a preventive measure.

Marshall County’s last COVID-19 update showed a total of 1325 confirmed cases and 198 probable cases, 462 of which are in isolation at home, 13 hospitalized, 33 associated deaths and 1015 whom have been released from isolation.

7News has reached out to the Marshall County Health Department for a statement.

