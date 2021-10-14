Marshall County celebrating business community during annual dinner

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)- It’s a special night for the business community in Marshall County. Some businesses even walked away with big awards tonight.

It’s the “Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner”.

You might even recognize some of the familiar faces from the community tonight. It brought the County Commissioners, the Visitors Bureau, the Schools Superintendent and others together for one night. They’ve celebrated all they’ve done this last year with food, guest speakers, and awards.

Some of the winners tonight include Beth Bertram who’s known for her work with the fairgrounds and Main Street Bank. Main Street Bank won the outstanding business award.

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce is proud of all those who got recognized tonight and for everyone’s hard work in the business community.

“This is our event. As a chamber, we get to celebrate, share some stories that happened throughout the year, tell how some of our businesses have suffered for the last year or two. We celebrate what we have going on, and there’s a lot of things being built in Marshall County, just get everyone together. Just kinda a hometown feeling.” Scott Reager, Executive Director of Marshall County Chamber of Commerce

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce also says they’re glad to welcome the business community together again and is eager for what’s next.