Marshall County Childhood Cancer Awareness Group celebrates groundbreaking cancer treatment

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va.–The people of Marshall County have contributed $150,000 to the Biotherapeutic Impact Grant as a charity partner with the Alex’s Lemonade State Foundation Childhood Cancer for the past three years.

ALSF celebrates the early success of a clinical trial for a new and better way to treat relapsed leukemia in children. The new T-cell immunotherapy was administered to a two-year-old boy who is now completely clear of any detectable leukemia since his diagnosis fifteen months ago.

More children are being enrolled in the trial now, and additional studies are being conducted in the lab to see if this new T-cell immunotherapy may also be effective for treating children with lymphoma.

The head of research for this study in Seattle acknowledged the contributions made by the people of Marshall County: