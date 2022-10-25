MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) The former Solid Rock Baptist Church building at 1310 2nd Street, Moundsville, is about to become The Future of Moundsville Youth Center.

Pastor C.J.Plogger of the Ash Avenue Church of God says his church bought the building last year to create a secure place where 6th through 12th graders can spend time after school and on Saturdays.



It will feature a music room, a tutoring/computer room, a quiet room and a large rec room with foosball, air hockey, PlayStation 5, Xbox and more.



He says it will be fully secure with 32 cameras and electronic door locks.



He says the students will perform four supervisory hours a week, and will receive a mandatory weekly life lesson, taught by community leaders on subjects like filling out a job application.



The youth center is scheduled to open Sat., Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting, prayers and light lunch catered by Bob’s Lunch.



It will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 3:30-7:30 and Saturdays from 10-4.