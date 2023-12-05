MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Commissioners met early Tuesday morning to go over several considerations during a regular session meeting.

Several organizations throughout the county were awarded funding from commission including Caring Tree, Night to Shine, Ohio Valley Soapbox Derby, and Veterans’ Drivers.

Commissioners also provided updates on the courthouse and Health Department projects, both of which are making progress.

Mike Ferro, Marshall County Commissioner says they want residents to know commission works for the people in the county.

“We were very generous in terms of what we have given to some of the groups and organizations in Marshall County – which over the course of the year, I believe we are over $100,000 in giving those things out now. Those people deserve those kinds of things, they do good work, and we are very, very pleased to do that.” Michael Ferro | Marshall County Commissioner

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19th at 9 a.m.