MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Marshall County Commission received $5.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and they are using a large portion of it to help local business.

Officials say the commission believes the small business and non-profits of the area are what make the county such a special place to live.

County Administrator Betsy Frohnapfel says the last few years have been difficult for many businesses and even forced some to close their doors.

The purpose of the American Rescue Plan Act is to give these companies a financial boost to help keep them running.

A portion of that program is the Commissioners are putting aside $1,000,000 to help offset revenue losses from our small business and nonprofit organizations in Marshall County. The biggest criteria is they have to be able to show at least a 20% revenue loss, have a facility in Marshall County. There are some other small things. They have to have business licenses up to date and taxes pay things like that. Betsy Frohnapfel, County Administrator

She says the grants are up to $20,000 and even companies who have fully shut down could qualify.

The portal went live on June 1st and will remain open for at least a year.