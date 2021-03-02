MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Starting tomorrow, the Marshall County Courthouse will re-open to the public.



That means appointments will no longer be required for most county offices. County officials made the decision based on the fact that Governor Jim Justice has relaxed regulations on businesses across the state.

Each office will allow only so many people based on the square footage of the office. County Administrator Betsy Frohnapfel says that while appointments are not required, some county offices will still take appointments.

She says, “It’s a great thing. We don’t like people waiting on the courthouse steps when it’s cold. At least we have cover over us when it rains. We are glad to open our door back up and get people coming in and out of the courthouse freely. We still do have to work within the social distancing guidelines.”

Everyone entering the Courthouse and masks are required as well .