Marshall County dedicates Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Families are remembering their loved ones who have fallen for our freedoms, all over the Mountain State.

Gold Star Family Memorial Monuments honor those brave men and women in many cities across West Virginia, and the newest is right here in the Ohio Valley.

Marshall County dedicated its monument outside the Courthouse on Wednesday evening.

The Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation is on a mission to establish one of these monuments in as many communities as possible.

While these monuments honor the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice, they also pay tribute to the families who lost someone they love.

This is the second one in the Northern Panhandle. You’ll also see one in Wheeling at Heritage Port.