MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sand Hill Elementary students witnessed a once-in-a lifetime event: seeing their old school torn down to make way for a new one.

Students watched and cheered, “Tear it down!” as construction workers began to deconstruct the building Wednesday.

Sand Hill Elementary students cheering, “Tear it Down” as workers deconstruct their old school building.

Before being torn down, Sand Hill was an open campus school with three separate buildings.

This nearly $12 million project will enhance safety for students and provide state of the art educational facilities.

“Safety is top priority here in Marshall County schools. And so, we will have one secure facility for the students to attend school in. They will have access to gymnasium, library and all the technology that everyone else in the county has access to.” Shelby Haines | Superintendent, Marshall County Schools

“A very emotional, bittersweet day as the main building goes down. It’s been the heart of our community for generations, but we’re thrilled as the one goes down and the new one comes up to welcome many generations to come into a fun, safe learning space. And, you know, our building may change, but our cardinal heart and pride stays the same.” Mindy McCartney | 5th Grade Teacher, Sand Hill Elementary

The project will take about 18 months to complete.

Right now, students are learning in temporary classrooms housed in trailers located in the school parking lot.

Once the new building is completed, the trailers will be removed, and the space will become a playground and more parking space.