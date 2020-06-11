Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The fair is on!
The announcement that the Marshall County Fair was a go this year came on their social media page.
The Marshall County Fair will run from July 19-25 in Moundsville, WV.
- No one injured in two home house fire in Bellaire
- Nation’s top military officer says he was wrong to walk with President Trump after forceful removal of protesters
- Jungle Jack Hanna announces retirement from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- The Marshall County Fair will happen in 2020
- “Census Pop Up” will help people fill out their census forms