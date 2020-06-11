The Marshall County Fair will happen in 2020

Marshall County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The fair is on!

The announcement that the Marshall County Fair was a go this year came on their social media page.

The Marshall County Fair will run from July 19-25 in Moundsville, WV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter