A Marshall County family has lost everything in a house fire that happened on Thursday.

Chris, Amanda, and Ayla Thomas had their home ruled a total loss and even lost two pet kittens inside a house fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up in their name and donations can be made here.

So far, the family has had $4,000 donated.

The family also has a account set up at Bayer Credit Union if you would like to donate their as well.