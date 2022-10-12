WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 4th Annual A Special Wish Lip Sync Challenge at the Capitol Theatre is just days away!

Benwood native Cirstin Redman’s son, Jaymison, was diagnosed in September 2020 with Stage 4 Pineoblastoma, a kind of rare brain cancer that starts in the brain’s pineal gland.

Proceeds from the big event make it possible to grant wishes for children in the Ohio Valley.

Redman says Jaymison, who is now 11-years-old, is not in remission, but she remains hopeful.

She says because of the kind generosity and financial support of A Special Wish, Ohio Valley Chapter, Jaymison was able to go to Disney World for a week this past spring with the whole family during this very difficult time.

Jaymison talks about this trip all the time and it is very special to him. I don’t think we’re ever going to go on a trip like this one again. So, it was really special for our family, but especially to children whose diagnosis isn’t good. Going through something like this definitely changes a person. It’s an ugly, ugly thing, but it makes a person better for sure to see how people especially around us here in the Valley donate their time money and really care about these children. It makes you change for sure. Cirstin Redman, son Jaymison suffers from rare cancer

Six local contestants, including WTRF Account Executive Nick Healy, known as Nick Nash, are competing in this year’s challenge and will channel their inner rock star.

The Lip Sync Battle is their biggest fundraiser of the year and the organization has already granted five children with their wishes this year alone.

The event takes place Saturday, October 15th starting at 7 p.m..

