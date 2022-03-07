MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you know someone who has died from a drug overdose? A family member? A close friend?

If you do, you know it is unfortunately all too common in our state. And Monday, we remember them. Lives taken too soon.

At the Unity Center in Benwood, they were filling balloons with helium. Monday is Black Balloon Day: An international day of remembrance for those who have died from overdose.

This day started in March of 2015 after a father of four, Greg Tremblay, passed away from an overdose. His family now uses this day to commemorate him and bring awareness through somber balloons.

Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S.

“Hundreds of thousands of people die from it every year, and that is one of the reasons why this day of remembrance is so important. We’re trying to raise awareness for those overdose deaths and we’re trying to educate people about preventing those overdoses from happening.” Colleen Dorsey, Rise Prevention Coalition Coordinator, YSS

In 2020, Ohio County alone saw 99 fatal overdoses per 100,000 people. Cabell sitting at the highest rate of 173.

On the DHHR Dashboard for 2021 that number has gone down. But it is a constant battle.

Over 40 community groups are involved in Marshall County.

“We have Marshall County Schools, city buildings, police stations, private businesses that are participating today. And have asked for us to bring them resources and information on black balloon day.” Sara Wood-Shaw, Vice Mayor of Moundsville

On Ash Avenue in Moundsville, at Northwood Health Systems, you can pick up a black balloon and receive information on overdose death prevention.