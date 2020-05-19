Marshall County FRN hosting first-ever online food drive

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Family Resource Network is doing something they never have before: hosting a food drive online! Last year they brought in 11,000 pounds of food, and in this heightened time of need, they hope to raise as much money as they can.

This year, their goal is $10,000 to help local organizations that serve Marshall County.

The Family Resource Network works with several partners that distribute food. And all of the donations will be divided among these frontline organizations that are struggling to secure items so they can buy what they need in the volume they need. For them, holding a drive online is the safest way to give support during this pandemic, especially going into summer when the need is higher with kids being home and many out of work.

Stacie Dei, the Director of the Marshall County Family Resource Network, told 7News “volunteers and employees who have been from day one of this pandemic out front making sure that people have what they need and I think that they’ve put all of their own needs on the back burner and have really stepped up, we’re just trying to help them do what they do better and this is a timed food drive but they need your donations and support year around.”

You can go online and donate to their Go Fund Me page directly or via Facebook. They are also accepting cash and check donations which can be sent to their address 1501 2nd Street in Moundsville, be sure to include Food Drive in the Check’s Memo Line.

