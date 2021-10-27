Marshall County FRN marks 20th year and celebrates director’s success

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Marshall County Family Resource Network is celebrating its 20th year.



And so is Executive Director Stacie Dei, who has been there since the beginning.



At first, she was the only employee in the agency, which had a small operating budget consisting of a single state grant.

She has helped secure more than 10 million dollars in federal, state and local grants.

She has built the Closet of Hope–a health and hygiene pantry–into a one-point-eight million dollar endeavor. She’s gotten more than half a million dollars in foundation funds for other non-profits.

Stacie Dei has had a lot of experiences and challenges to tackle.

Things that are happening in real time like flood relief or things like addressing the pandemic or even addressing the financial collapse of 2008 and 09 so it’s been an experience where I’ve really learned to be adaptive and to be responsive and pay attention to what’s happening right now. Stacie Dei, Executive Directory, Marshall County FRN

The Marshall County FRN has become a flagship organization for the other FRNs in the state.



One of the biggest changes she has seen is the makeup of their customers. She says they used to help mainly young families. Now she says senior citizens make up a large portion of those in need