Marshall County FRN ready to hand out Christmas Gifts to local teens

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- Marshall County Family Resource Network is partnering with Marshall County Schools for their 7th annual teen Christmas Gift Distribution.

Typically, Marshall County FRN gives away bags a week before Christmas but this year the organization thought it was important to move it to November because of COVID-19.

Marshall County FRN asks the public for donations of hygiene items like shampoo and conditioner, tooth brushes and toothpaste but only accept new items, nothing used.

Director of Marshall County FRN, Stacie Dei says, all years are important but this year in the middle of a pandemic makes the distribution even more critical.

We’re trying to respond to everything happening in our community. We know we’ve had higher numbers in the past and we are trying to address that and make sure we can get things to people that we know they’ll need. That way they’re not taking it out of their budgets and their family’s responsibility. Stacie Dei | Director of Marshall County Family Resource Network

The deadline for donations is next week and the Christmas bags will be distributed a few weeks after.