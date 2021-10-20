Marshall County FRN will hold mobile food pantry tomorrow

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County FRN is teaming up with The City of Moundsville to hold the final Mobile Food Pantry of the year tomorrow at the Four Seasons Pool parking lot in Moundsville.



The giveaway will be a first-come, first-served basis.



The food boxes are being provided free of charge, and all Marshall County residents can participate.



One food box will be provided per vehicle at this time.



The pantry will be tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Four Seasons Pool parking lot in Moundsville.