MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local girl is breaking down barriers and proving that girls can do whatever they put their minds to.

Madison Yaron, Eagle Scout Project

Saturday in Moundsville, Madison Yaron is officially became an Eagle Scout.

Yaron crossed over to the Boy Scouts of America in 2018 and over the last few years worked her way up to the top.

She says it’s exciting to see all her hard work pay off and she hopes her success encourages other girls to work toward their goals.

The first female Eagle Scout in Ohio River Valley Council and I’m also the fifth in the state. I think it’s pretty fun and you also like to encourage the other girls and everything you know, show that they can also do it. You still have your challenges, but you know if you have but if you have the motivation for it, you can also earn your Eagle Scout. Madison Yaron, Eagle Scout

Currently she has earned 48 Merit Badges and says she’s working on getting more.

To receive the Eagle Scout rank, Yaron had to complete her Eagle Scout Project.

She developed an Ohio River Educational Kiosk, to educate and inform the community.

She started building in August and finished the project at the end of October. You can visit her Kiosk by the Paden City Docks.

This highly accomplished young lady is an example to all that you can achieve your goals if you do your best and persevere.