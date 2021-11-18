Marshall County goes virtual for student assessment scores

MARSHALL CO W.Va. (WTRF) Marshall County is one of the schools taking part in a new program to monitor how students are doing.

The West Virginia Department of Education is conducting the statewide student data assessment. But now paper is out and video is in.

The students will be receiving their assessment videos in the coming weeks.

Marshall County Schools provides each K-12 student with an email and the county has decided to distribute the data assessment videos through them.

Karen Klamut, Director of student services, federal programs, and state assessment say this new way of distributing scores will allow students and their parents better understand the results.

The videos are more personalized and in-depth about the test they took, how they did compared to other kids in the county and in the state. Then it gives parents the in-depth strengths and weakness of each individual child. Karen Klamut, Director of student services, federal programs, and state assessment

She says she believes the video data assessment will create the ability for teachers and parents to help target those areas for that student.