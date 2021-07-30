Marshall County Health Department announces new mask mandate

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Due to recently updated CDC guidance, everyone age 2 and older entering the Marshall County Health Department will be required to wear a mask beginning today. This includes those who have been fully vaccinated.

The new guidance from the CDC recommends everyone “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” including those who are fully vaccinated. At the current time, Marshall County is listed as an area of HIGH transmission. The current county view for transmission levels can be found here.

In addition, the Health Department is recommending everyone wear a mask when indoors in public due to the elevated level of transmission currently within the county.

Individual businesses can require those entering their business to wear a mask if the business owner choses to require it.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit their Facebook page