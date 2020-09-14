Marshall County Health Department closes after staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department is closing for two weeks after a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Threat preparedness director of the Marshall County Health Department, Mark Ackerman, says the Marshall County Health Department is operating under an emergency basis.

As of this time, the Marshall County Health Department is looking to operate out of a new place

Ackerman tells 7News that not all 11 staff members were in contact with the positive individual.

Panhandle Cleaning is currently on the scene disinfecting the building.

