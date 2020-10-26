Marshall County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 death; 16 new cases

Marshall County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department confirms a new COVID-19 related death and 16 new positive cases.

The 5th COVID-19 related death is an n 88-year-old female who was hospitalized.

Of the 16 new positive cases, the first positive case is a male in his teens who is asymptomatic. The second is a female in her 60’s who is currently hospitalized. The third is a female in her 80’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fourth is a female in her 70’s who is asymptomatic. The fifth is a female in her 70’s who is asymptomatic. The sixth is a male in his 60’s who is reporting severe symptoms. The seventh is a female in her 50’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The eighth is a female in her 50’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The ninth is a male in his 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The tenth is a male in his 30’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The eleventh is a male in his 40’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The twelfth is a male in his 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The thirteenth is a female in her 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fourteenth is a female in her 30’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fifteenth is a female in her 80’s who is currently hospitalized. The sixteenth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms.

There are currently 3 probable cases in Marshall County.

The first probable case is a female in her 30’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The second is a 5-year-old female who is displaying moderate symptoms. The third is a male in his 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily for symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 281 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases, 66 of which are in isolation at home, 5 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 234 whom have been released from isolation.

Community testing is currently scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, October 28 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Health Department and 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Cameron High School.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter