Marshall County Health Department confirms 1 new COVID-19 death; 16 new cases

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department confirms a new COVID-19 related death and 16 new positive cases.

The 5th COVID-19 related death is an n 88-year-old female who was hospitalized.

Of the 16 new positive cases, the first positive case is a male in his teens who is asymptomatic. The second is a female in her 60’s who is currently hospitalized. The third is a female in her 80’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fourth is a female in her 70’s who is asymptomatic. The fifth is a female in her 70’s who is asymptomatic. The sixth is a male in his 60’s who is reporting severe symptoms. The seventh is a female in her 50’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The eighth is a female in her 50’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The ninth is a male in his 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The tenth is a male in his 30’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The eleventh is a male in his 40’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The twelfth is a male in his 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The thirteenth is a female in her 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fourteenth is a female in her 30’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fifteenth is a female in her 80’s who is currently hospitalized. The sixteenth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms.

There are currently 3 probable cases in Marshall County.

The first probable case is a female in her 30’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The second is a 5-year-old female who is displaying moderate symptoms. The third is a male in his 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily for symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 281 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases, 66 of which are in isolation at home, 5 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 234 whom have been released from isolation.

Community testing is currently scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, October 28 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Health Department and 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Cameron High School.