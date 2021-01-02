Marshall County Health Department isn’t taking anymore vaccination appointments for Monday

Marshall County, WV (WTRF) – Phones are ringing off the hook at the Marshall County Health Department about the vaccine clinic on Monday, but health officials say they are not taking any more calls.

A lot of people were calling in to scheduled an appointment to get vaccinated, and now they’re all booked.

The department has only 100 doses of the COVID vaccine to give out. This round is for anyone who’s at least 80-years-old.

The department is not vaccinating until Monday, but it means a lot to Marshall County Threat Preparedness Director Mark Ackerman to finally begin the process.

“It was a little rough taking these phone calls this morning when people got through, and they were crying on the phone because they were so happy they knew they were gonna get an appointment. But we’re glad to do it. We’ve been waiting for this day, and it’s gonna start on Monday.” Marshall County Threat Preparedness Director Mark Ackerman

This is just the first round of doses, but it’s unclear when the next round will come in. Ackerman says it might be on a weekly basis; however, it’s still too early to say for sure.

Now some people had concerns they couldn’t get a hold of the department earlier today. Ackerman says they had technical issues. He adds there was an outage through one of their cellular providers, but he thanks the public for their patience.