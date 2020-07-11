Marshall County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing

MOUNDSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department offered free CVOID-19 testing on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Those tested drove through the testing drive-in and received a four minute swab test.

The department had over 300 arrive for testing on Friday and a large number today. There’s a wide range of people getting tested for the virus.

“We’ve just got a multitude of folks, people who may think they’ve been around somebody, people who are just curious whether or not, a lot of people are concerned about the asymptomatic where you have no signs or symptoms and you don’t know so some of them are just showing up and wanting to get tested to see whether or not they have it.”

LATEST POSTS: