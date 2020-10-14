Marshall County Health Department puts together pop-up testing at a moment’s notice

MARSHALL CUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) A dramatic spike in COVID 19 cases led to a directive from the state: “Start drive-through testing NOW.”



Marshall County Health Department officials were offered the help of the National Guard, but they said they could do it themselves.



So within an hour, they had alerted the media, barricaded one street, set up testing tents, put on gowns, face shields and gloves and started testing.



Today their hours are noon to 6, tomorrow 10 a.m. to 6.



They say anyone from any county can come, and all they need is an ID.



The test is a quick sinus swab, and results can be expected in a few days.



They give each person a code number so they can check their own results online.



Anyone who tests positive, however, will get a phone call from the health department.



Marshall County ended up in the orange range on the state map after a one-day spike of 16 new cases, most or all of which were unrelated, in different communities, and the result of community spread.