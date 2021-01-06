Marshall County Health Department reports one COVID-19 death and 16 new positive cases

Moundsville, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of 1 death of Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. Today, we received notification that we lost a 74-year-old female who was hospitalized at the time of her passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this Marshall County resident associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this female during this difficult time.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation of 16 new positive cases and 13 new probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing for current active cases.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1830 confirmed cases and 409 probable cases, 374 of which are in isolation at home, 5 hospitalized, 52 associated deaths and 1808 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.