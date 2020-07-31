Marshall County Health Department sees increase cases of lyme disease

Moundsville, WV –The Marshall County Health Department has been seeing an increased number of reported Lyme disease cases and is encouraging all residents of Marshall County to take precautions when spending time outside to help prevent Lyme disease.

This includes dogs and cats, as they are also vulnerable to Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks or commonly known as the deer ticks.

The hallmark sign of the disease is a rash referred to as the “bull’s-eye” rash due to its pattern on the skin, usually within three to 30 days of a tick bite.

Other symptoms include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, and muscle and joint aches, with later signs of illness including arthritis and heart problems.

Lyme disease cannot be transmitted from human to human.

“While we can’t yet speculate about the reason for this increase, these new numbers emphasize the importance of preventing tick bites,” said Thomas Cook, Administrator. “Lyme disease and other tickborne diseases are on the rise, so we need to proactively protect ourselves.

The Marshall County Health Department says it is very important to seek medical evaluation and treatment if one suspects they have been exposed to tick bites and are experiencing symptoms of Lyme disease.