Marshall County Health Department to begin re-opening clinics and programs

The Marshall County Health Department will begin reopening programs and clinics beginning June 1, 2020.

The following restrictions will be in place for anyone accessing services at the Health Department:

1. All clinics require an appointment. Upon arrival for an appointment, you need to remain in your vehicle and call 304-845-7840 ext. 101 to let staff know you are here for you appointment. You will receive a call back when staff is ready for you.

2. All persons coming to the Health Department must provide their own face covering for anyone 6 months of age and older. If you do not have a face covering, you will not be allowed to access the Health Department.

3. All persons entering will be screened prior to entry and if you present with symptoms of illness, you will be rescheduled.

4. A maximum of 4 outside persons will be allowed to enter the Health Department at any given time, anyone waiting outside need to maintain 6 foot social distance.

5. Anyone who is under an isolation or quarantine order will not be allowed to enter.

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC – Every Monday from 9:00am – 11:00am and 1:00pm – 3:00pm. All regular childhood and back-to-school immunizations.

PPD (TB) SKIN TESTING CLINIC – Every Monday from 9:00am – 11:00am and 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

FAMILY PLANNING – Tuesday, June 23 – Consists of a complete gynecological exam including pap smear, pelvic exam, and breast exam.

PREGNANCY TESTING CLINIC – Every Wednesday at 8:30am.

STD & HIV TESTING CLINIC – confidential testing by appointment.

FOOD HANDLERS TRAINING – Tuesday, June 11 & 30 at 9:00am and 5:00pm. This class is for those working with foods. Registration prior to the day of the class, class size is strictly limited to 12 people. Call 304-845-7840 ext. 101 to register.

PERSON IN CHARGE (PIC) TRAINING – Tuesday, June 2 9:00am and 5:00pm PIC training is for designed person in charge, managers, owners and operators of restaurants and other facilities in Marshall County. Registration prior to the day of the class, class size is strictly limited to 12 people. Call 304-845-7840 ext. 101 to register.

Online Food Handlers and PIC Training – Online classes are now available at website: www.statefoodsafety.com make sure that you mark Marshall County Health Department

MARSHALL COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH MEETING –The Marshall Board of Health next meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30am. The meetings will be held in the Health Department. All interested individuals or delegations wishing to address the Board of Health should contact the Health Department Administrator to be placed on the agenda. This Board of Health Meeting will be completed via teleconference for the general public. Those from media or general public wanting to attend via teleconference can call the conference line at 1-503-300-6829 and the conference code is 267942.