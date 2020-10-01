Marshall County Health Department to host free testing event

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department will be conducting community COVID 19 testing on October 2nd and 3rd out front of the Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV 26041.

These events will be held from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm each day.

This will be a free event; no insurance is required.

Identification will be required and anyone under 18 will require a parent or guardian to be present. This event will be open to anyone, no residency restrictions.

You can go to our Facebook page and print off a registration form for the day you want to test, complete it at home and bring it with you.

This will assist with speeding up registration at the event.

Entrance to the testing will be coming up 6th Street from Layette, turn right onto Tomlinson (around the courthouse), and turn onto Court Street.

For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.