Marshall County Health Department To Provide Pfizer Boosters By Appointment

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department will begin providing Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters at the health department by appointment only, instead of by drive through clinics.
Appointments will be taken beginning October 11, 2021 by calling the health department at 304-845-7840. Do not leave messages for appointments as we will not return calls for these appointments. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. beginning October 12, 2021.
Pfizer is the only vaccine currently under FDA Emergency Use Authorization for a booster dose.
In simplified terms, the following individuals are eligible and/or recommended to receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine (please refer to the CDC for expanded information if desired):
- Those who received their second Pfizer vaccine 6 months prior.
- Those over 18 who live or work where they may be exposed to COVID.
- Those over 18 with underlying medical conditions.
- Those who are over 65.
You MUST bring your photo identification and vaccine card with you to your appointment.
For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.