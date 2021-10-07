Marshall County Health Department To Provide Pfizer Boosters By Appointment

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department will begin providing Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters at the health department by appointment only, instead of by drive through clinics.

Appointments will be taken beginning October 11, 2021 by calling the health department at 304-845-7840. Do not leave messages for appointments as we will not return calls for these appointments. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. beginning October 12, 2021.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently under FDA Emergency Use Authorization for a booster dose.

In simplified terms, the following individuals are eligible and/or recommended to receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine (please refer to the CDC for expanded information if desired):

Those who received their second Pfizer vaccine 6 months prior. Those over 18 who live or work where they may be exposed to COVID. Those over 18 with underlying medical conditions. Those who are over 65.

You MUST bring your photo identification and vaccine card with you to your appointment.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.