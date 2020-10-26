Marshall County Health Dept. confirms 3 additional positive and 3 probable COVID-19 cases

Moundsville, WV – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of three positive and three probable cases in Marshall County.

The first is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms, this case was previously reported as a probable case and transferred to positive due to confirmation testing. The second is a male in his 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The third is a female in her 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms.

The first probable case is a female in her 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The second is a female in her 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The third is a male in his 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily for symptoms and temperatures.

We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus. We continue to urge all individuals to wear a face covering when in public when they are unable to maintain social distancing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 284 confirmed cases and 31 probable cases, 71 of which are in isolation at home, 5 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 237 whom have been released from isolation.

Community testing is currently scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, October 28 from 10:00am – 3:00pm at the Health Department and 10:00am – 2:00pm at Cameron High School.