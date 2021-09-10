Marshall County Health Dept. confirms one COVID-19 death, a 54-year-old male

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of one death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19, a 54-year-old male who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this Marshall County resident associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this gentleman during this difficult time.

The Marshall County Health Department has also received confirmation of 34 new positive cases and 14 new probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing for current active cases.

Due to potential delays in reporting to all state level resources, the Marshall County Health Department recommends everyone to obtain current total numbers from the WVDHHR COVID 19 dashboard website, https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx.

Testing continues at the Health Department:

Monday, September 13, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Thursday, September 23, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Monday, September 27, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Mobile Testing

September 17, 2021 Cameron City Hall 11:00am – 5:00pm

September 24, 2021 Benwood City Hall 11:00am – 5:00pm

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.