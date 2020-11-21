Marshall County Health Dept. confirms one death associated with COVID-19 and 25 new positive cases

MOUNDSVILLE, WV – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of 1 death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. Today, we received notification that we lost a 80-year-old male who was a resident of a long term care facility.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this Marshall County resident associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this gentleman during this difficult time.

The Marshall County Health Department also received confirmation 25 new positive cases and 14 new probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing. Due to the extraordinary demand on the staff, we will not be providing a detailed listing of each of these cases at this time due to these time constraints. Cases have been transferred from probable to positive due to confirmation testing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 880 confirmed cases and 123 probable cases, 388 of which are in isolation at home, 16 hospitalized, 14 associated deaths and 586 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

Due to Marshall County remaining RED, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

11/21/2020 10am – 2pm

11/23/2020 10am – 2pm

11/24/2020 10am – 2pm

11/25/2020 9am – 12pm

All testing to be conducted at the Health Department.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.