Marshall County Health Dept. confirms one new COVID-19 death

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of one death of Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. Today, we received notification that we lost an 80-year-old male who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this Marshall County resident associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this gentleman during this difficult time.

The Marshall County Health Department has also received confirmation of 3 new positive cases and 5 new probable cases. These cases were received between July 19 and 20, 2021. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing for current active cases.

Due to potential delays in reporting to all state level resources, the Marshall County Health Department recommends everyone to obtain current total numbers from the WVDHHR COVID 19 dashboard website.

Testing continues at the Health Department:

July 27, 2021 9:00am – 1:00pm

Mobile Testing

July 23, 2021 Cameron City Hall 11:00am – 5:00pm

July 30, 2021 Benwood City Hall 11:00am – 5:00pm

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.