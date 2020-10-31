Marshall County Health Dept. offering free COVID-19 testing Sunday

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department, in conjunction with the West Virginia National Guard, is offering free COVID-19 testing Sunday, Nov. 3.

Testing is available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department at 513 6th Street in Moundsville.

