Marshall County Health Dept. receives confirmation of 12 new positive COVID-19 cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 12 new positive cases in Marshall County.

The first is a female in her 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The second is female in her 60’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The third is a male in his 60’s who is currently hospitalized. The fourth is a preteen female who is asymptomatic. The fifth is a female in her 30’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The sixth is a female in her 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The seventh is a male in his 70’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The eighth is a female in her 40’s who is asymptomatic. The ninth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The ninth is a female in her 70’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The tenth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The eleventh is a female in her 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The twelfth is a female in her 70’s who is reporting moderate symptoms.

2 positive cases have been transferred, 1 to Pennsylvania and 1 to Ohio County.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 424 confirmed cases and 48 probable cases, 152 of which are in isolation at home, 5 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 310 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

We recommend that those coming to one of our community testing events, go to wv.getmycovidresult.com and register for an account. Bring the QR code you receive to the testing event and you will be able to track your test from your account. This makes it MUCH, MUCH easier to be able to obtain your results and to print your results from home.

Community testing events will held at the following locations:

November 3

10:00 AM -2:00 PM

Limestone Volunteer Fire Department

216 US Route 250

Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cameron City Building