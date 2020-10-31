Marshall County Health Dept. receives confirmation of 6 new positive COVID-19 cases; begins daily community testing

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 6 new positive and 1 new probable case in Marshall County.

The first is a male in his 70’s who is asymptomatic. The second is a female in her 50’s who is asymptomatic. The third female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fourth is a female in her 70’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fifth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The sixth is a male in his 60’s who is reporting moderate symptoms. The probable case is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 365 confirmed cases and 41 probable cases, 128 of which are in isolation at home, 4 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 275 whom have been released from isolation.

According to the West Virginia DHHR Health Command, a new Executive Order has been issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that when a county goes into Gold, Orange or Red status, the Health Department must begin community testing on a daily basis for a one week period.

Here is a list of our upcoming testing events scheduled.

November 1, 2020 10:00am – 2:00pm Marshall County Health Department

November 2, 2020 10:00am – 2:00pm Marshall County Fairgrounds

November 3, 2020 10:00am – 2:00pm Limestone Volunteer Fire Department

November 4, 2020 10:00am – 2:00pm Sandhill Elementary School

November 5, 2020 2:00pm – 6:00pm Marshall County Health Department

November 6, 2020 10:00am – 2:00pm Marshall County Health Department

November 7, 2020 10:00am – 2:00pm Marshall County Health Department