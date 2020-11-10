Marshall County Health Dept. reports 10 new positive COVID-19 cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 10 new positive and 3 probable cases in Marshall County. The positives are a male (20’s), female (90’s), female (50’s), female (50’s); female (50’s), female (70’s), female (teens), female (50’s), male (50’s) and a male (40’s). The probable’s are a female (20’s), female (80’s) and male (60’s

This brings Marshall County to a total of 561 confirmed cases and 73 probable cases, 276 of which are in isolation at home, 9 hospitalized, 7 associated deaths and 342 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

We recommend that those coming to one of our community testing events, go to wv.getmycovidresult.com and register for an account. Bring the QR code you receive to the testing event and you will be able to track your test from your account. This makes it MUCH, MUCH easier to be able to obtain your results and to print your results from home.

Community testing events will held at the following locations

November 11

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

November 12

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

November 13-14

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Marshall County Health Department

513 6th Street

Moundsville, WV

November 11-14

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Cameron City Building

44 Main Street

Cameron, WV

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.