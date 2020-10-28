Marshall County Health Dept. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Marshall County
Posted: / Updated:

Moundsville, WV – The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 13 positive and 7 probable cases in Marshall County. 

The first positive is a female in her 50’s who is reporting moderate symptoms.  The second is a female in her 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The third is a female in her 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms, transfer from probable status due to confirmation testing.  The fourth is a female in her 90’s who is asymptomatic.  The fifth is a male in his 60’s who is asymptomatic.  The sixth is a male in his 70’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The seventh is a female in her 70’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The eight is a female in her 30’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The ninth is a female in her 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The tenth is a female in her 50’s who is reporting moderate symptoms.  The eleventh is a male in his 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The twelfth is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The thirteenth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms, transfer from probable status due to confirmation testing.

The first probable case is a female in her 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The second is a female in her 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The third is a three-year-old male who is demonstrating mild symptoms.  The fourth is a female in her 20’s who is reporting moderate symptoms.  The fifth is a male in his 30’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The sixth is a male in his 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms.  The seventh is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily for symptoms and temperatures. 

We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus.  We continue to urge all individuals to wear a face covering when in public when they are unable to maintain social distancing. 

This brings Marshall County to a total of 297 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases, 82 of which are in isolation at home, 5 hospitalized, 5 associated deaths and 241 whom have been released from isolation. 

Community testing is currently scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, October 28 from 10:00am – 3:00pm at the Health Department and 10:00am – 2:00pm at Cameron High School.

