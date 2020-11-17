Marshall County Health Dept. reports 14 new positive COVID-19 cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 14 new positive cases including female (60’s), female (70’s), female (50’s), female (60’s), female (40’s), female (50’s), male (30’s), male (50’s), female (50’s), male (80’s), female (60’s), female (20’s), female (60’s), female (40’s). The probable cases include a male (30’s), female (20’s), preteen female, female (40’s), male (40’s), female (30’s), female (30’s), male (50’s), female (70’s), male (60’s), female (20’s) and a female (40’s).

One probable has been transferred to positive due to confirmation testing and 1 positive transferred to Monongalia County.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 723 confirmed cases and 106 probable cases, 369 of which are in isolation at home, 9 hospitalized, 10 associated deaths and 441 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

Due to Marshall County going RED, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

11/17 Tuesday

11/18 Wednesday

10am – 2pm

Marshall County Health Department

11/19 Thursday

1pm – 5pm

Marshall County Health Department

11/20 Friday

11/21 Saturday

10am – 2pm

Marshall County Health Department

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.