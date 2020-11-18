Marshall County Health Dept. reports 34 new positive COVID-19 cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation 34 new positive cases and 9 probable cases.

The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing. Due to the extraordinary demand on the staff, we will not be providing a detailed listing of each of these cases at this time due to these time constraints. Cases have been transferred from probable to positive due to confirmation testing.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 757 confirmed cases and 110 probable cases, 389 of which are in isolation at home, 10 hospitalized, 10 associated deaths and 459 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

Due to Marshall County going RED, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

11/18 Wednesday

10am – 2pm

Marshall County Health Department

11/19 Thursday

1pm – 5pm

Marshall County Health Department

11/20 Friday

11/21 Saturday

10am – 2pm

Marshall County Health Department

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.