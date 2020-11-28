Marshall County Health Dept. reports 36 new positive COVID-19 cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department has received confirmation 36 new positive cases and 12 new probable cases. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing. Due to the extraordinary demand on the staff, we will not be providing a detailed listing of each of these cases at this time due to these time constraints.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1067 confirmed cases and 163 probable cases, 476 of which are in isolation at home, 13 hospitalized, 25 associated deaths and 716 whom have been released from isolation. Cases have been transferred from probable top positive due to confirmation testing.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

Due to Marshall County remaining in an elevated color level, the Health Department will continue with the listed testing:

11/30/2020 10am – 3pm

12/1/2020 10am – 3pm

12/2/2020 10am – 3pm

12/3/2020 10am – 3pm

12/4/2020 10am – 2pm

12/5/2020 10am – 2pm

All testing to be conducted at the Health Department.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.