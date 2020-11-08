Marshall County Health Dept. reports 44 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period

MARSHALL COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF
24 NEW POSITIVE AND 7 PROBABLE COVID-19 CASES ON 11/07/2020
AND 20 NEW POSITIVE AND 2 NEW PROBABLE COVID-19 CASES ON 11/08/2020
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 24 new positive and 7 new probable cases on 11/07/2020 and 20 new positive and 2 new probable cases on 11/08/2020 in Marshall County. The Health Department continues to work on case investigations, contact tracing and community testing. Due to the extraordinary demand on the staff, we will not be providing a detailed listing of each of these cases at this time due to these time constraints.
This brings Marshall County to a total of 530 confirmed cases and 62 probable cases, 237 of which are in isolation at home, 7 hospitalized, 6 associated deaths and 342 whom have been released from isolation.
Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.
Marshall County has gone into the ORANGE Alert color on the WVDHHR map. We will be continuing community testing as listed below.
We are also working with WV Health Command on finalizing additional testing events for the next week and will push information out on those as soon as everything has been approved.
We recommend that those coming to one of our community testing events, go to wv.getmycovidresult.com and register for an account. Bring the QR code you receive to the testing event and you will be able to track your test from your account. This makes it MUCH, MUCH easier to be able to obtain your results and to print your results from home.
Community testing events will held at the following locations
November 8-11
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Marshall County Health Department
513 6th Street
Moundsville, WV
November 12
12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Marshall County Health Department
513 6th Street
Moundsville, WV
November 13-14
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Marshall County Health Department
513 6th Street
Moundsville, WV
November 8-14
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Cameron City Building
44 Main Street
Cameron, WV
For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840.
