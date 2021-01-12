Marshall County Health Dept. reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department has received confirmation of 51 new positive cases and 31 new probable cases. These cases were received at the Health Department between January 10th and January 11th. The Health Department continues to work on investigations and contact tracing for current active cases.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 1921 confirmed cases and 469 probable cases, 419 of which are in isolation at home, 11 hospitalized, 53 associated deaths and 1907 whom have been released from isolation.

Everyone can assist in stopping this rapid increase of cases by wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance and avoiding large scale events.

For more information, contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.